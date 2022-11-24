SPOTLIGHT | 'Nanny' delivers African horror; local series 'Reyka' gets Emmy boost; 'Blood and Water' is back

This week we celebrate strong African female characters on cinema and home screens, with a new film Nanny; Netflix’s new season of their local production Blood and Water; and International Emmy nominations for M-Net’s series Reyka.

Presenter Collette Prince interviews director Nikyatu Jusu and star Anna Diop about the strong lead in Nanny. Set against the backdrop of classism and prejudice, the story of Senegalese immigrant Aisha’s journey as an upper-class American family’s nanny turns into a nightmare when she is faced with a violent, malevolent presence which threatens her dreams and reality. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier in 2022, winning the Grand Jury Prize — the first horror film to do so at Sundance. Co-starring Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls and Morgan Spector, expect a compelling fusion of African folklore and American domestic horrors. It is at cinemas from November 25.

Blood and Water on Netflix picks up from season 2’s cliffhanger as our favourite sisters Puleng and Fikile uncover deeper secrets on their quest for the truth. Don’t miss interviews with Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema about their character development, and what you can expect in season 3. Returning series favourites include Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel, Arno Greeff and Natasha Thabane.

Spotlight celebrates local talent being recognised on the international stage, with M-Net’s Reyka, which was nominated for Best Drama, and its star Kim Engelbrecht for Best Actress, at the International Emmy awards. Though pipped at the post by the UK's Vigil (with Lou de Laâge taking Best Actress for Le Bal Des Folles) this is the first African drama series to be nominated in more than a decade, and if you missed the awards themselves on November 21, you can stream Reyka on Showmax.

Look out for interviews with the cast and authors of the New York Times best-selling book made into a film, She Said, now on cinema screens, and don’t miss our peek at one of 2023’s anticipated highlights (due in February) with the trailer of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, when Mike is lured back to the stage with an offer he can’t refuse.