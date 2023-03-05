Business

Energy crisis: Banks’ solar loans bonanza

Households and businesses are borrowing to invest in alternatives as load-shedding bites

05 March 2023 - 00:03
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

South African businesses and households are increasingly borrowing to invest in solar panels and other energy-generating equipment to help them escape load-shedding...

