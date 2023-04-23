Hanekom’s plan for SAA to rise from the ashes
Interim chair Derek Hanekom stresses need for struggling airline to lease more aircraft to expand
23 April 2023 - 00:02
As SAA gears up to report its first profit in several years, its new interim chair, Derek Hanekom, says the airline plans to add routes to African destinations and lease more aircraft as part of a turnaround strategy. ..
