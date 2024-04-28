Business

Big Read

Chinese online fashion threatens local rivals

Online companies such as Temu and Shein offer a range of products at rock-bottom prices, spelling danger for local firms

28 April 2024 - 00:01 By THABISO MOCHIKO

As countries grapple with the surging popularity of Chinese fast-fashion companies Temu and Shein, there are concerns their aggressive business models and difficulties in regulating them could spell danger for local competitors — especially brick-and-mortar stores. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Special consultancy fees for MultiChoice board face chop Business
  2. Clicks-owned Sorbet expands into Botswana and Mauritius Business
  3. CareerBox takes BPO to the next level Business
  4. MTN SA Ambitious 2025 plan on track Business
  5. MSC Cruises SA set to bounce back after pandemic woes Business
  6. More doubts over Canal+ takeover Business

Most read

  1. IRBA fines and permanently disqualifies auditor for breach of ethical standards Business
  2. Special consultancy fees for MultiChoice board face chop Business
  3. We would have blocked Anglo bid, says Mantashe Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Triggers to Cyril’s potential exit amid market, political mayhem? Opinion
  5. NEWSMAKER | ‘Investment is on strike’: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman Business

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi