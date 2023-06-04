Telkom a perfect fit for Axian and Maseko
Madagascan telecom firm sees South Africa as the ideal springboard for further such acquisitions on the continent, while former CEO Sipho Maseko knows the business well
04 June 2023 - 00:03 By THABISO MOCHIKO and CAIPHUS KGOSANA
Axian, the Madagascan telecom firm that’s in a partnership with former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to acquire a controlling stake in South Africa’s third-largest mobile network operator, considers this country an attractive investment destination as it seeks to grow its footprint in Africa...
Telkom a perfect fit for Axian and Maseko
Madagascan telecom firm sees South Africa as the ideal springboard for further such acquisitions on the continent, while former CEO Sipho Maseko knows the business well
Axian, the Madagascan telecom firm that’s in a partnership with former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to acquire a controlling stake in South Africa’s third-largest mobile network operator, considers this country an attractive investment destination as it seeks to grow its footprint in Africa...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos