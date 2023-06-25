Newsmaker
‘We will chop them off at their knees’: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman on crime and corruption
Business is determined to bring down the criminal kingpins — with or without state help, says Froneman
25 June 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON
Neal Froneman, the no-nonsense CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, who will join Remgro CEO Jannie Durand in leading a business-government initiative against crime and corruption, says they’ll set their own priorities and if there are attempts to “stonewall” them, they’ll go it alone...
Newsmaker
‘We will chop them off at their knees’: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman on crime and corruption
Business is determined to bring down the criminal kingpins — with or without state help, says Froneman
Neal Froneman, the no-nonsense CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, who will join Remgro CEO Jannie Durand in leading a business-government initiative against crime and corruption, says they’ll set their own priorities and if there are attempts to “stonewall” them, they’ll go it alone...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos