Business

Kganyago reminds politicians that savers also vote

Governor reiterates commitment to tight monetary policy at Bank AGM

30 July 2023 - 00:01
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. South Africa’s young people are buying fewer houses and cars News
  2. ISAAH MHLANGA | US economy fuels debate on interest rates Opinion
  3. Cost of living crisis making it increasingly difficult for South Africans to ... News

Latest

  1. CNA staff suffer as bosses clash Business
  2. Kganyago reminds politicians that savers also vote Business
  3. Doll! 'Barbie' is putting cinemas and toy stores in the pink Business
  4. Insurers dole out crop, livestock cover as El Niño approaches Business
  5. 'Racism behind lack of diversity' Business

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site