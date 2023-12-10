Deadly Implats mineshaft will be out of action for the foreseeable future
Company says full impact of closure will depend on how long it stays shut
10 December 2023 - 00:00
Impala Platinum says its Impala Rustenburg 11 shaft — which accounts for 15% of annual production, and where 13 employees lost their lives after a conveyance system failure a week ago — will be out of action for the foreseeable future...
