RGS slams ‘rush’ to hold Tongaat meeting
The Mozambican company, which is hoping to buy Tongaat, says the business rescue practitioners want to hold a key creditors meeting by the end of the week
17 December 2023 - 00:00
Mozambican company RGS, one of the bidders seeking control of troubled sugar company Tongaat Hullet, has criticised the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) for their “rush” to hold a creditors’ meeting to complete the sale of the company...
