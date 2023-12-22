State-owned logistics firm Transnet on Friday reported a R1.6bn loss in the six months to September 30 on the back of declining rail, port and pipeline volumes amid higher costs.
Transnet registered a R159m profit during the same period last year.
Although its revenue rose 8.6% to R39.2bn in the six months thanks to tariff increases for its services, costs rose 9.5% to R25.3bn due to higher payroll, electricity and security expenses.
Reuters
Transnet reports R1.6bn half-year loss
Image: Waldo Swiegers
State-owned logistics firm Transnet on Friday reported a R1.6bn loss in the six months to September 30 on the back of declining rail, port and pipeline volumes amid higher costs.
Transnet registered a R159m profit during the same period last year.
Although its revenue rose 8.6% to R39.2bn in the six months thanks to tariff increases for its services, costs rose 9.5% to R25.3bn due to higher payroll, electricity and security expenses.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Please save the train, it's a gift
Thungela cuts coal production over freight rail crisis
Pravin Gordhan warns of ‘state capture 2’
Transnet woes force Anglo to cut production at Kumba Iron Ore unit
Transnet to receive R47bn support package from National Treasury
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos