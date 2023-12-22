Business

Transnet reports R1.6bn half-year loss

22 December 2023 - 13:03 By Nelson Banya
Image: Waldo Swiegers

State-owned logistics firm Transnet on Friday reported a R1.6bn loss in the six months to September 30 on the back of declining rail, port and pipeline volumes amid higher costs.

Transnet registered a R159m profit during the same period last year.

Although its revenue rose 8.6% to R39.2bn in the six months thanks to tariff increases for its services, costs rose 9.5% to R25.3bn due to higher payroll, electricity and security expenses.

