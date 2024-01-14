Business

R500m headache for Tongaat buyer Vision

Levies pose further hurdle to takeover

14 January 2024 - 00:03 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Following its successful acquisition of troubled sugar producer Tongaat Hulett after a lengthy and messy business rescue process, the Vision consortium — led by businessman Robert Gumede and Zimbabwean Rute Moyo — is set for another battle over outstanding sugar industry levies of more than R500m. ..

