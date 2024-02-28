Business

Canal+ required to make mandatory offer to MultiChoice, regulator rules

28 February 2024 - 09:15 By Nqobile Dludla
South Africa's takeover panel has ruled that French media company Groupe Canal+ SA is required to immediately make a mandatory offer to buy shares of pay TV company MultiChoice that it does not already own. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

South Africa's takeover panel has ruled that French media company Groupe Canal+ SA is required to immediately make a mandatory offer to buy shares of pay TV company MultiChoice that it does not already own, MultiChoice said on Wednesday.

Canal Plus, a top shareholder in MultiChoice that had a 31.67% stake when it proposed the offer, raised its stake to 35.01% after the deal's announcement earlier this month, just above the threshold that would require the company to make a mandatory offer to shareholders.

