Business

Woolworths H1 profit falls as shoppers spend less

28 February 2024 - 09:00 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In South Africa, business operations were further disrupted by higher levels of power cuts, congestion at ports due to equipment failures and the impact of Avian flu on the availability of key food product lines.
In South Africa, business operations were further disrupted by higher levels of power cuts, congestion at ports due to equipment failures and the impact of Avian flu on the availability of key food product lines.
Image: Freddy mavunda/ File photo

Retailer Woolworths reported a 7.5% fall in half-year earnings on Wednesday, as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending and South Africa's energy and logistics crisis persisted.

The food, fashion and beauty products retailer, which targets mid- to upper-income consumers, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations fell to 203.3c in the 26 weeks ended December 24, from 219.9c a year earlier.

For total operations, HEPS declined by 31%.

Group turnover and concession sales from continuing operations, excluding retailer David Jones that it sold last year, rose 5.4% to R38.1bn and by 4.4% in constant currency terms.

Profit before tax fell by 14.2% to R2.5bn.

Woolworths said its results were impacted by an increasingly challenging macroeconomic backdrop, given the sustained effect of interest rate increases and higher living costs.

“This negatively impacted footfall, resulting in a greater-than-expected pullback in discretionary spend in both geographies,” it said, also referring to Australia.

In South Africa, business operations were further disrupted by higher levels of power cuts, congestion at ports due to equipment failures and the impact of Avian flu on the availability of key food product lines.

The port congestion curtailed turnover and concession sales growth at Woolworths' fashion beauty and home business to 2.2% due to poor availability of products, in part due to the late arrival of certain summer ranges.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'We neither support nor boycott': Woolworths clarifies on Israel-Hamas conflict

Woolworths has not taken a position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
News
3 months ago

Woolworths steps up battle for affluent shoppers with Absolute Pets deal

South African fashion and food retailer Woolworths will buy a 93.45% stake in pet care retailer Absolute Pets from Sanlam Private Equity and ...
Business Times
3 months ago

Woolworths, Sun International and more share how they spread sustainability message

In a celebration of commitment to championing sustainability, South African Breweries, in partnership with ESG Africa Events, hosted the inaugural ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

‘It is not up for debate’: Woolworths claps back at ‘boycott’ over Pride Month merchandise

Retailer Woolworths is standing firm on its decision to celebrate and commemorate International Pride Month, saying its latest campaign is not up ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Supercharging the SMME sector is the answer to many of SA's fiscal woes Business
  2. Godongwana’s big offshore boo-boo Business
  3. Unlocking insights: benchmarking and other critical metrics for effective ... Business
  4. PODCAST | How SA's BBBEE codes serve the youth Business
  5. Mantengu irked by JSE response to allegations of share-rigging Business

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains