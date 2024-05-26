TFR mulls switching train tracks
Corridor system could change to focus on specific industry needs
26 May 2024 - 00:00
Transnet Freight Rail (TRF) is mulling dumping its corridor focus and returning to the previous strategy of dedicated service to core clients in coal, iron ore, manganese, steel and agriculture. ..
