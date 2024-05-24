Many of us have been there before: toiling to lose that excess belly fat in hopes of one day being able to flash a bare stomach displaying perfectly defined abs. But not all have the genetic make-up or lifestyle know-how to achieve visible abs or a flat tummy without waist trainers or body shapers.
No strangers to helping others meet their body goals, Sibongiseni “Sybo” Ndwandwe and Zinhle “Fitness Junky” Masango, share tips on how to achieve six-pack abs.
Don’t want a pot belly this winter? Here’s how to prevent it
The Fitness Junky and Sybo give us tips on diet and workouts for a flat tummy this winter
Image: Supplied
Many of us have been there before: toiling to lose that excess belly fat in hopes of one day being able to flash a bare stomach displaying perfectly defined abs. But not all have the genetic make-up or lifestyle know-how to achieve visible abs or a flat tummy without waist trainers or body shapers.
No strangers to helping others meet their body goals, Sibongiseni “Sybo” Ndwandwe and Zinhle “Fitness Junky” Masango, share tips on how to achieve six-pack abs.
SYBO'S TOP TIPS
Image: Supplied
THE FITNESS JUNKY'S TOP TIPS
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Half a century old, but fit and flourishing in their 50s
Creating a space that feels like home: how The Nest Space has made yoga inclusive
Enjoy your bevs almost as much as your workout? Here's why
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos