Don’t want a pot belly this winter? Here’s how to prevent it

The Fitness Junky and Sybo give us tips on diet and workouts for a flat tummy this winter

24 May 2024 - 15:08
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Award winning trainer, Sibongiseni 'Sybo' Ndwandwe.
Award winning trainer, Sibongiseni 'Sybo' Ndwandwe.
Image: Supplied

Many of us have been there before: toiling to lose that excess belly fat in hopes of one day being able to flash a bare stomach displaying perfectly defined abs. But not all have the genetic make-up or lifestyle know-how to achieve visible abs or a flat tummy without waist trainers or body shapers.

No strangers to helping others meet their body goals, Sibongiseni “Sybo” Ndwandwe and Zinhle “Fitness Junky” Masango, share tips on how to achieve six-pack abs. 

SYBO'S TOP TIPS

  1. Clean up your diet: Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods while cutting down on processed foods, sugary snacks, and excessive alcohol consumption.
  2. Calorie control: Create a slight calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than you burn. This helps your body tap into stored fat for energy.
  3. Cardiovascular:  Incorporate cardio workouts in your exercise routine such as running, cycling, swimming or HIIT (high-intensity interval training) to burn calories and boost your metabolism.
  4. Strength training: Include strength training exercises to build muscle mass, which can help increase your metabolism and give your abs more definition.
  5. Core workouts: Incorporate exercises that specifically target the abdominal muscles, such as planks, crunches, leg raises and Russian twists. Consistency and variety are key to achieving results.
  6. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to support your metabolism and overall health.
  7. Prioritise sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night, as lack of sleep can disrupt hormone levels related to appetite and metabolism.
  8. Be patient and persistent: Visible abs take time and dedication to achieve. Stay consistent with your healthy habits and be patient with your progress. Remember, spot reduction is not possible, so while targeted exercises can strengthen and tone your abdominal muscles, overall weight loss and body fat reduction are essential for achieving visible abs.
Nutritionist and fitness expert Zinhle Masango.
Nutritionist and fitness expert Zinhle Masango.
Image: Supplied

THE FITNESS JUNKY'S TOP TIPS

  1. Strength training: Incorporate exercises that target the core muscles such as planks, crunches and leg raises to build abdominal muscles and increase definition.
  2. Cardiovascular exercise: Engage in regular cardio workouts such as running, cycling, or swimming to burn calories and reduce overall body fat, including visceral fat around the abdomen.
  3. Healthy diet: Focus on a balanced diet rich in lean proteins, fruits, vegetables and whole grains while limiting processed foods, sugary beverages and excessive intake of refined carbohydrates and fats. Maintaining a calorie deficit is essential for weight loss.
  4. Hydration: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and support metabolism. Avoid sugary drinks and excessive alcohol consumption, as they can contribute to belly fat.
  5. Portion control: Pay attention to portion sizes and avoid overeating. Eating smaller, more frequent meals can help control hunger and prevent excessive calorie intake.
  6. Consistency: Stay consistent with your exercise routine and dietary habits. Results take time so be patient and persistent in your efforts.
  7. Quality sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support overall health and regulate hormones involved in metabolism and appetite control.
  8. Stress management: Practise stress-reducing techniques such as mindfulness, meditation or yoga as stress can contribute to weight gain and hinder fat loss, especially around the abdomen.

