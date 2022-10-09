Obituary
Mark Willcox: Sexwale’s brilliant but flawed dealmaker dies aged 52
We can be dollar billionaires, he told those in Mvelaphanda who tried to restrain him
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Mark Willcox, who has died in Johannesburg of a heart attack at the age of 52, was the co-founder with Tokyo Sexwale of Mvelaphanda Holdings in 1998. ..
Obituary
Mark Willcox: Sexwale’s brilliant but flawed dealmaker dies aged 52
We can be dollar billionaires, he told those in Mvelaphanda who tried to restrain him
Mark Willcox, who has died in Johannesburg of a heart attack at the age of 52, was the co-founder with Tokyo Sexwale of Mvelaphanda Holdings in 1998. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos