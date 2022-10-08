Need weekend plans? Three exhibitions to see in Joburg this October
Catch Anton Smit's impressive 'Colossal' and the fifth SculptX before it's too late, and swing past Everard Read for their summer group exhibition
1. COLOSSAL BY ANTON SMIT
Nelson Mandela Square Sandton City
If you have not yet visited Mandela Square to view Anton Smit’s exhibition Colossal, this is the final month to do so. Collaborating with Artyli Gallery in Sandton City, Smit unveiled his open-air exhibition in August.
The name is not merely suggestive: being a world-renowned, Smit has honed his skill as sculptor and created a series of 25 larger-than-life artworks for this exhibition, from naked human figures to masks and towering faces which are dotted about the square, prompting visitors to take a stroll, pause, contemplate and enjoy the majesty of his talent.
Using poetry, he describes many of the artworks, adding another layer of nuance to his art. In blending words and art, he shares his vision with the viewer. Of Kungwini Head, he writes: “SA has an abundance of important statues focused on our history and the past, on prominent leaders. But what we also need are striking symbols of the new SA and our common future.”
• Colossal runs until October 31 at Nelson Mandela Square Sandton City.
2. SCULPTS 2022 — GROUP EXHIBITION
The Melrose Gallery
It’s the season for sculptures. Moving from Sandton City to Melrose Arch, art lovers can catch the fifth iteration of the annual sculpture fair SculptX — the largest of its kind in SA.
This year, more than 200 works, produced from a wide variety of materials — including glass, crystal, stone, resin, bronze and wood — and depicting all manner of subjects will be showcased, keeping in the vein of a “celebration of all manner of sculptural expression”.
SculptX will run until October 16 and will be on view across multiple venues at Melrose Arch.
• SculptX will run until October 16 at The Melrose Gallery in Melrose Arch.
3. SUMMER — GROUP EXHIBITION
Everard Read Johannesburg
Everard Read Johannesburg’s group summer exhibition — which features work from established and emerging artists — opened this week. Look out for work from the likes of Blessing Ngobeni, Teresa Firmino, Tafadzwa Tega, Matthew Hindley, Liza Grobler and Nandipha Mntambo.
• Summer opened on October 6 and will run until October 31. The gallery is open Mondays to Fridays from 9am-6pm and 9am-1pm on Saturdays.