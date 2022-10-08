Need weekend plans? Three exhibitions to see in Joburg this October

1. COLOSSAL BY ANTON SMIT

Nelson Mandela Square Sandton City

If you have not yet visited Mandela Square to view Anton Smit’s exhibition Colossal, this is the final month to do so. Collaborating with Artyli Gallery in Sandton City, Smit unveiled his open-air exhibition in August.

The name is not merely suggestive: being a world-renowned, Smit has honed his skill as sculptor and created a series of 25 larger-than-life artworks for this exhibition, from naked human figures to masks and towering faces which are dotted about the square, prompting visitors to take a stroll, pause, contemplate and enjoy the majesty of his talent.

Using poetry, he describes many of the artworks, adding another layer of nuance to his art. In blending words and art, he shares his vision with the viewer. Of Kungwini Head, he writes: “SA has an abundance of important statues focused on our history and the past, on prominent leaders. But what we also need are striking symbols of the new SA and our common future.”

• Colossal runs until October 31 at Nelson Mandela Square Sandton City.