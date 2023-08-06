Unhappy customers? AI should have warned you
And it will, very, very quickly, says Dell’s general manager for Southern Africa Doug Woolley
06 August 2023 - 00:00
The fuss about artificial intelligence (AI) is all about the content it can produce, the data insights it can give and the time it can save. But long before ChatGPT and Google Bard, AI was being embedded in the basic business concept of customer satisfaction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.