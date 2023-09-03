Travel agency victims say bad reviews removed from consumer site
Just under 70 Priority Escapes reviews posted on Hellopeter between March 2021 and August 24 this year remain on the site, with an overall rating of just under three stars
03 September 2023 - 00:00
Can companies remove negative reviews from the South African consumer review platform Hellopeter? No, they can’t. But they can “report” a negative review if they believe it violates the platform’s content guidelines...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.