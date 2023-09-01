End of road for Peter Moyo after top court dismisses bid involving Old Mutual
Constitutional Court also awards costs against him regarding his unsuccessful application in the SCA in 2022 for leave to appeal
01 September 2023 - 17:04
Peter Moyo’s four-year-long legal battle with his former employer, Old Mutual, has reached a dead end...
