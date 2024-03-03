International sports’ appetite for Africa could boost economies
African countries would do well not to focus solely on sports such as football, which are already popular on the continent. So-called challenger sports can also be economically beneficial
03 March 2024 - 00:00
There is a growing appetite for international sporting competitions to be held in Africa. In 2023 South Africa hosted the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup and the Netball World Cup, while Cape Town became the first African city to host a Formula E e-Prix. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.