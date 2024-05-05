Opinion

Time to stop kissing babies and face reality

05 May 2024 - 00:00 By SAM MKOKELI

Two deals are on the cards — affecting MultiChoice and Anglo American —  at possibly the worst time on the political calendar. Our politicians are fighting for their lives, and paying attention to the stuff that matters is not on their priority lists. Gyrating and kissing babies comes first in the hope that it brings votes...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAM MKOKELI | Triggers to Cyril’s potential exit amid market, political mayhem? Opinion
  2. ANC’s election plans laid bare in recording Politics
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Malema now more power-hungry than populist Opinion
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Our public office bearers could learn lessons from bankers Opinion

Most read

  1. NICHOLAS CRISP | Patent nonsense and deep confusion about NHI Opinion
  2. Global online retailers in Patel's sights Business
  3. DA call to scrap Competition Act’s public interest clauses Business
  4. Party funding disclosure ‘the best thing since the constitution’ Business
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Is an unpleasant surprise lurking in your car policy? Business

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...