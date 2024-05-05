Time to stop kissing babies and face reality
05 May 2024 - 00:00
Two deals are on the cards — affecting MultiChoice and Anglo American — at possibly the worst time on the political calendar. Our politicians are fighting for their lives, and paying attention to the stuff that matters is not on their priority lists. Gyrating and kissing babies comes first in the hope that it brings votes...
