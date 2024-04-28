Opinion

Triggers to Cyril’s potential exit amid market, political mayhem?

The ANC will get 45% to 48% of the national vote on 29 May

28 April 2024 - 00:02
Sam Mkokeli Columnist and contributor

Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters tell me that his position as head of the ANC would be untenable if the party scored 44% or below in the May 29 national election. He would face tough calls to quit...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANC’s election plans laid bare in recording Politics
  2. SAM MKOKELI | Malema now more power-hungry than populist Opinion
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Our public office bearers could learn lessons from bankers Opinion
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Will Ramaphosa choose Mr Snail Patel, again? Opinion
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Can Ramaphosa afford to let Pandor go? Opinion

Most read

  1. IRBA fines and permanently disqualifies auditor for breach of ethical standards Business
  2. Special consultancy fees for MultiChoice board face chop Business
  3. We would have blocked Anglo bid, says Mantashe Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Triggers to Cyril’s potential exit amid market, political mayhem? Opinion
  5. NEWSMAKER | ‘Investment is on strike’: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman Business

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi