DEAR EDWARD
A sentimental, if over-stretched series adaptation of the best-selling novel by Ann Napolitano. A boy named Edward, the lone survivor of a plane crash, becomes the focal point for those affected by the tragedy to try to pick up the pieces and make sense of their lives in the wake of insurmountable grief.
Where to stream it: Apple TV +
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 10 hours
Bite-sized Reviews
'Cunk On Earth' & 'The Lost Daughter': Five things to stream right now
Movies and shows to binge this weekend
Image: Supplied
CUNK ON EARTH
Diane Morgan brings her satirical naive idiot creation Philomena Cunk to Netflix in this cringeworthy but funny mockumentary series in which Cunk wonders, open-mouthed and gleefully unchallenged by facts, about the big questions relating to humans and their history, much to the polite but dumbfounded amusement of the poor real-life experts she manages to convince to be interviewed.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2.5 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Cunk on Earth'.
GUNTHER'S MILLIONS
A four-part docuseries about a dog named Gunther that has a trust fund, a multi-million dollar property portfolio and a mysterious handler who surrounds himself with a cultish entourage of Gunther-minders who travel the world and live a life of luxury. It’s so crazy it could only be true but there may also be something a little more unsettling going on beneath the surface.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Gunther's Millions'.
PAMELA, A LOVE STORY
Upset by the treatment the story of her infamous stolen sex tape received in the recent Hulu dramatisation Pam & Tommy, Pamela Anderson has come out of the shadows to tell her story in her own words in this documentary. It paints a sympathetic portrait of the 1990s blonde bombshell and her ascent to celebrity superstardom.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Pamela, A Love Story'.
DEAR EDWARD
A sentimental, if over-stretched series adaptation of the best-selling novel by Ann Napolitano. A boy named Edward, the lone survivor of a plane crash, becomes the focal point for those affected by the tragedy to try to pick up the pieces and make sense of their lives in the wake of insurmountable grief.
Where to stream it: Apple TV +
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 10 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Dear Edward'.
THE LOST DAUGHTER
Maggie Gyllenhaal directs Olivia Colman in an Oscar-nominated performance in this compelling 2021 adaptation of the novel by Elena Ferrante. Colman plays Leda, a middle-aged woman looking to escape the troubles of her life on a Greek island holiday. When another holidaymaker’s child goes missing Leda is forced to confront the fears and trauma of a past she’s been trying to repress. Devastating personal consequences ensue.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Lost Daughter'.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
‘Elvis’, ‘Everything Everywhere’ vie for best picture award at 2023 Oscars
‘Rust’ is ‘still on track to be completed’ with Alec Baldwin in lead role: lawyer
Joburg film 'Milisuthando' creates a stir at Sundance
Take me to the movies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos