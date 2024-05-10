Brand misses mark with new version of old favourite
Prospects bleak for overpriced 2024 Honda CR-V
The motoring world was a different place when Honda launched its first-generation CR-V in 1998.
Compact crossovers and SUVs were rarer commodities. And so-called soft-roader options such as the CR-V, as well as the original Toyota RAV4, were niche offerings with a novelty factor.
In 2024, these models have evolved into considerably larger family-friendly picks. No longer dinky toys for pavement-hopping, contenders in the category aim to deliver rich equipment levels, polished road manners and sophisticated appearances.
The latest seven-seater Honda CR-V has no shortage of rivals, including the Mitsubishi Outlander, the Nissan X-Trail and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.
Problem is, Honda seems to have priced its fighter in a loftier realm.
The range-topping versions of the three models mentioned before come in well below the R900,000 mark, with the Nissan being the least expensive at R810,900.
Yet the least expensive CR-V in Executive trim costs R961,300. Go for the grander Exclusive and you’ll end up paying R1,041,300.
The prospects of the CR-V appear bleak because, at this level, buyers would be drawing comparisons with larger bulls such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Kia Sorento.
Both of these are larger in size and offer superior turbocharged-diesel engines and more impressive cabins. Remember that the Sorento won top honours in the Premium category at the 2023 South African Car of the Year awards.
But if these South Korean picks fail to stir and you want a three-row SUV with off-road capability, the R900,000 to R1m spread gets you access to high-tier representatives of the Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner line-ups.
No easy battle ahead for the Honda indeed.
Surely there must be some redeeming qualities, you ask?
Visually, there is no denying that the Honda is a handsome looker. Its confident silhouette, crisp lines and stern gaze straddle the line between classy and subdued quite well. We should not forget that many buyers appreciate a car that blends in discreetly.
The 1.5-litre, turbocharged-petrol engine serves up reasonable shove (140kW/240Nm), and drive is transmitted to the front wheels in both model grades. A continuously variable transmission is on duty, which works fairly smoothly. We managed to get economy down to 8l/100km on the open road.
Front- and middle-row occupants have ample stretching space. The third seating row is expectedly less commodious. Luggage space with the seats in place is laughable.
The layout of the cabin mirrors the straight-cut, sober impression of the exterior. Finishes are of a good standard, but there are certain characteristics that are not aligned with the asking price. Small details such as the indicator stalks and the sun visors have a cheap feel. The scroller wheel for the air-conditioning vent on the driver’s side of our test car also sank into its housing.
Overall, the CR-V is an agreeable vehicle that would tick the essential boxes for an average family. But at that price — and mindful of what else is on the market for similar and less money — not many would feel compelled to check it out.