Prospects bleak for overpriced 2024 Honda CR-V

The motoring world was a different place when Honda launched its first-generation CR-V in 1998.

Compact crossovers and SUVs were rarer commodities. And so-called soft-roader options such as the CR-V, as well as the original Toyota RAV4, were niche offerings with a novelty factor.

In 2024, these models have evolved into considerably larger family-friendly picks. No longer dinky toys for pavement-hopping, contenders in the category aim to deliver rich equipment levels, polished road manners and sophisticated appearances.

The latest seven-seater Honda CR-V has no shortage of rivals, including the Mitsubishi Outlander, the Nissan X-Trail and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

Problem is, Honda seems to have priced its fighter in a loftier realm.

The range-topping versions of the three models mentioned before come in well below the R900,000 mark, with the Nissan being the least expensive at R810,900.

Yet the least expensive CR-V in Executive trim costs R961,300. Go for the grander Exclusive and you’ll end up paying R1,041,300.

The prospects of the CR-V appear bleak because, at this level, buyers would be drawing comparisons with larger bulls such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Kia Sorento.