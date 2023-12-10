Lifestyle

Bite-size Reviews

Five things to stream: ‘Bottoms’, ‘Classified’ and more

Movies and shows to binge this weekend

10 December 2023 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

Bottoms..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PARTNERSHIP | This is how we do it Lifestyle
  2. SA is among the world's 'most unspoilt' places, according to Instagram Travel
  3. Five things to stream: ‘Bottoms’, ‘Classified’ and more Lifestyle
  4. Luxury cruise or a thanks in the parking lot? Lifestyle
  5. Sam Nhlengethwa: A classic collection Lifestyle

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad