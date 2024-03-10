Cherry on the 'Koek': playing a stripper from the 'burbs
Cindy Swanepoel talks about playing a Northern Suburbs housewife turned stripper in Showmax's racy new crime comedy 'Koek'
10 March 2024 - 00:00
When Cape Town housewife Christelle Smit discovers evidence of her husband having an affair with a stripper named Candi Floss, her investigation takes her to a world poles (hee-hee) apart from the Northern Suburbs utopia she knows. Cindy Swanepoel won a Safta and a Silwerskerm award last year for playing Annelize in Binnelanders, but Christelle couldn’t be more different. Rozanne Els talked to her about her first Showmax Original series and what multi-award-winning director Christiaan Olwagen (Kanarie, Recipes for Love and Murder) calls “the performance of her life”...
