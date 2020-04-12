Sew much to watch during lockdown: 10 fascinating fashion documentaries
From a famous face-off between international designers to the famous faces behind the biggest fashion brands, the sartorial subjects of these doccies will enthrall you
1. CATWALK
Catwalk is an intimate look into the life of Christy Turlington during her heyday as one of the big four supermodels of the '90s. With cameos by fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, the documentary also features the ever enigmatic Karl Lagerfeld and a wet-behind-the-ears John Galliano - a definite must-see for any fan of the '90s era of fashion models.
2. FRANCA: CHAOS AND CREATION
The film follows the journey of late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani as documented by her son, Francesco Carrozzini. It takes an inside glimpse into the most thrilling and "forward-thinking" work done by the visionary fashion journalist, including a spread on the BP oil spill, and the all-black issue published in 2008.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Franca: Chaos and Creation'
3. DIOR AND I
A must for every fashion lover, the documentary details Raf Simons's debut collection for Dior. Beginning months before the collection hits the runway, the documentary takes viewers on a breath-taking journey as Simons pieces together his collection and finally sees it realised in an emotional extravaganza.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Dior and I'
4. THE SEPTEMBER ISSUE
Famous for a number of its quotable one-liners, the documentary is an unforgettable glimpse into the work that goes into the pages of Anna Wintour's American Vogue as she whips her editorial staff into creating the biggest edition of the fashion bible's coveted September issue. The film also created a cult following for famed American Vogue fashion editor Grace Coddington, just the only person to stand her ground against the intimidating voice of Wintour.
WATCH | The trailer for 'The September Issue'
5. GREY GARDENS
A departure from the rest of our glamorous list, Grey Gardens is a look into the dishevelled lives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis's relatives Edith "Little Edie" Beale and her mother Big Edie. Excommunicated by their wealthy family, the two become recluses in their once-glamorous home in the Hamptons. Diagnosed with alopecia, Little Edie swathes her head in the different fabrics she can find, creating eccentric looks that inspired the likes of Andy Warhol and John Galliano.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Grey Gardens'
6. MCQUEEN
Troubled by money, drugs and fame, Alexander McQueen became one of the most respected designers - and one of the most resented among friends and the media. With footage from friends and family, the documentary highlights his rise as footnoted by his collections at his own fashion house and for Givenchy. The documentary also sheds light on the end of his friendship with fashion journalist Isabella Blow and their eventual reconciliation.
WATCH | The trailer for 'McQueen'
7. DIANA VREELAND: THE EYE HAS TO TRAVEL
Never was there a personality in fashion as infectiously ostentatious as Diana Vreeland. From her youth as a party-loving twenty-something to a career that saw her launch the Met Ball, Vreeland's life makes for the perfect bookmark to 20th-century fashion.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has To Travel'
8. HOUSE OF Z
A detailed look into the "rise, fall and comeback" of Zac Posen, House of Z can play out either as a fun look into the designer's journey or a cautionary tale for aspiring designers. In interviews, archival footage and plenty of paparazzi shots, the roller-coaster narrative unravels the story of how he rebuilt his flailing brand.
WATCH | The trailer for 'House of Z'
9. VERSAILLES '73: AMERICAN RUNWAY REVOLUTION
The boxing fraternity had Evander Holyfield vs George Foreman, and locally many still rave about Madiba magic when the Springboks met New Zealand in 1995. In fashion, there was Versailles. In 1973, a showdown saw French designers go toe-to-toe with US designers to raise funds for the Palace of Versailles. Versailles '73, as narrated by The Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci, tells of the day US fashion designers (including Oscar de la Renta and Halston) knocked the high-fashion socks off French fashion houses including Dior and Givenchy.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Versailles '73: American Runway Revolution'
10. THE NEXT BLACK
Have you ever imagined that kombucha could be a key ingredient in creating faux leather? Well, this might be the tamest of innovations explored in The Next Black, a deep dive into the future of fashion and the people behind its innovative flight.
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Next Black'