Sew much to watch during lockdown: 10 fascinating fashion documentaries

1. CATWALK

Catwalk is an intimate look into the life of Christy Turlington during her heyday as one of the big four supermodels of the '90s. With cameos by fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, the documentary also features the ever enigmatic Karl Lagerfeld and a wet-behind-the-ears John Galliano - a definite must-see for any fan of the '90s era of fashion models.

2. FRANCA: CHAOS AND CREATION

The film follows the journey of late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani as documented by her son, Francesco Carrozzini. It takes an inside glimpse into the most thrilling and "forward-thinking" work done by the visionary fashion journalist, including a spread on the BP oil spill, and the all-black issue published in 2008.