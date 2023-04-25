Food

Crab cakes, beef and banana splits: Biden's South Korea state dinner menu unveiled

25 April 2023 - 13:00 By Jeff Mason
US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on Wednesday.
US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on Wednesday.
Image: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Guests at US president Joe Biden's and first lady Jill Biden's state dinner with their South Korean counterparts will feast on Maryland crab cakes and braised beef short ribs, with banana splits for dessert, the White House said on Monday.

The Bidens are hosting South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for a state visit on Wednesday that will conclude with dinner in the East Room. It will feature tables decorated with large vases filled with boughs of blooming cherry blossoms that tower six feet into the air.

The meal will kick off with crab cakes with cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel and cucumber slaw. A chilled yellow squash soup will round out the first course.

The main course features beef, butter-bean grits, sorghum-glazed carrots and pine nuts.

Dessert is a deconstructed banana split with lemon bar ice cream, fresh berries, mint gingersnap cookie crumble and “doenjang caramel”.

“Joe's favourite will be the last,” Jill Biden quipped to reporters about her husband, whose love of ice cream is well documented.

“We hope to showcase the harmony of our cultures and our people intertwined,” she said.

The first lady worked with Chef Edward Lee, author of Smoke & Pickles and Buttermilk Graffiti, and White House chefs to design the menu.

“The first person I called was my mother,” Lee said, noting she had immigrated to the US from Korea. “To come full circle and to give back and be able to do this was ... a very proud moment for me and also for my mom.”

Asked what advice she gave, Lee said: “She just said don't mess it up.”

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

All US embassy staff evacuated from war-torn Sudan

The US military evacuated American government personnel from Khartoum, President Joe Biden said on Saturday, adding that Washington is suspending ...
News
2 days ago

Hyundai bolsters US presence with $5bn EV battery venture

South Korea's Hyundai said on Tuesday it had finalised a $5bn electric vehicle (EV) battery joint venture in the US, boosting electrification efforts ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

CNN’s Don Lemon says TV network fired him as Fox News parts ways with Tucker Carlson

Cable television network CNN has fired longtime host Don Lemon, the news anchor said in a post on Twitter on Monday, adding he was "stunned" by the ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha 'tried to lure' Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi with ... Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | UFS student raps Kanye West song during graduation ceremony Lifestyle
  3. Screen queens, shows of fashion and no shows Lifestyle
  4. Prince Harry is coming for everything ... Lifestyle
  5. ASPASIA KARRAS | You can have your cake and eat it - there's a pill for ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...