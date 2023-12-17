Exploring Mauritius, from its harsh history to its cushy resorts
From a past of slavery, the country has emerged as a fantasy holiday island where your every whim is pandered to for a price, but its extreme natural beauty is free for all to enjoy
17 December 2023 - 00:00
For a country built on slavery and indentured labour, Mauritius feels surprisingly gentle and tranquil. To me, places give feelings. Places can give many feelings and they can be complex and contradictory. But there is often one dominant one. Johannesburg is exciting, edgy. Cape Town, colonised. Maputo is vibrant, promising. Venda is spiritual, like it’s the oldest place on Earth. You get the picture. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.