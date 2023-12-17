Exploring Mauritius, from its harsh history to its cushy resorts

From a past of slavery, the country has emerged as a fantasy holiday island where your every whim is pandered to for a price, but its extreme natural beauty is free for all to enjoy

For a country built on slavery and indentured labour, Mauritius feels surprisingly gentle and tranquil. To me, places give feelings. Places can give many feelings and they can be complex and contradictory. But there is often one dominant one. Johannesburg is exciting, edgy. Cape Town, colonised. Maputo is vibrant, promising. Venda is spiritual, like it’s the oldest place on Earth. You get the picture. ..