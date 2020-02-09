SA firms feel chill of China outbreak
09 February 2020 - 00:00
The coronavirus crisis in China, SA's biggest trading partner, has turned into a headache for companies such as Naspers, Discovery and Standard Bank.
Naspers, which owns almost a third of Chinese media giant Tencent, has suspended travel to and from mainland China, and other companies are looking at taking similar steps...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.