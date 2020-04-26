Covid-19 lockdown: Shoppers target basics, and braai charcoal
26 April 2020 - 00:03
Traditional healer Meisie Gumede, 63, left the Alex Mall in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, on Friday with R1,500 worth of essentials.
She had to stand in one of three supervised queues to get mielie meal, toilet paper and other items from Shoprite and Pick n Pay...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.