Motorist killed on ‘road to hell’ as contractor pulls out of project owing to threats
Woman killed instantly at unmarked intersection on highway that should have been repaired in terms of R57m project
14 April 2024 - 00:05
A botched project to patch a busy 21km stretch of road has left at least eight people dead after the contractor who was paid at least R20m walked off the job, citing threats to life and property...
