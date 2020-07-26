Land Invasions

Posh estates block move of shack dwellers

A plan to relocate a group of 50 shack dwellers, who stand in the way of the planned multibillion-rand Lanseria smart city, has been stalled by a fresh court challenge brought by their new neighbours.



The smart city, in Johannesburg's northwest, has been touted by President Cyril Ramaphosa as an investment gold mine that will be home to as many as 500,000 people, upsetting apartheid's social and economic spatial planning...