Trump’s top black hire quits and is proud of the job done

The highest-ranking black person on Donald Trump’s White House staff, Ja’Ron Smith, has left his job.



Smith was a deputy assistant to the president. His departure had been long planned, and wasn’t dependent on Trump winning a second term, according to people familiar with the matter. He will be taking a job at a nonprofit organisation in the coming weeks, they said. Smith confirmed his departure on Twitter. “I am proud to say promises made, promises kept,” he tweeted on Friday afternoon. “In four years, President Trump has delivered for Black America,” with metrics including record-low unemployment, Smith said...