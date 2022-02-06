Viven Naicker, the paraplegic who bought a Ferrari

Durban entrepreneur is determined to 'live his best life' despite terminal cancer diagnosis

Three months ago, doctors told 37-year-old cancer patient Viven Naicker there was nothing more they could do for him and he should go home, make himself comfortable and arrange palliative care.



Instead, he did the opposite. He bought a R1.9m Ferrari and is living his best life. ..