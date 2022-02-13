News

Evicted again? Successful claimants stuck in no-man's-land

Members of a family evicted from a Cape Town property under apartheid have won the land back — and are feuding over what to do with it

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
13 February 2022 - 00:00

Exactly 50 years ago, Julian Daniels and his family had to move into a stable after being evicted from their land in Noordhoek, Cape Town, under the Group Areas Act.

Today Daniels faces eviction again despite his family having regained their home in a successful land claim...

