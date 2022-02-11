Cover reveal | 'Serpent Crescent' by Vivian de Klerk

Nefarious deeds and bad behaviour deserve harsh treatment and appropriate retribution, if not consignment to one of Dante’s fiendish nine circles of hell.

At least that’s what Megan believes –in fact she’s been taking matters into her own hands, unnoticed, for years. And now she has decided to write it all down, to shake all of the skeletons loose, and rejoice in the inventive punishments she devised and personally delivered to the wicked.

Then her neighbour Elizabeth Cardew, a lecturer in Classical Studies, suffers a stroke and Megan is entrusted with the keys to No. 9. While Elizabeth begins along recovery at the local care facility, Whispering Pines, Megan relishes the chance to snoop. Curious as to ‘what a stroke victim looks like’, she decides to visit and see for herself.

A bond develops between the two women – one a cold and calculating sociopath, the other a courageous and lonely academic – something that takes both of them by surprise.

Vivian de Klerk’s sharp observations and brilliantly acerbic satirical wit make this multi-layered novel at once horrifying, shocking and poignant – and very, very funny.

AUTHOR DETAILS

Vivian de Klerk had a distinguished academic career in Linguistics and then as Dean of Students at Rhodes University for over 30 years. In 2020, her debut novel, Not to Mention, was released to much critical acclaim. Married to a palaeontologist, De Klerk currently lives in Gqeberha, where, along with writing fiction, she enjoys playing tennis, walking on the beach and the occasional game of bridge. Serpent Crescent is her second novel.



