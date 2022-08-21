KZN judge rewrites ‘homophobic’ chapter in his book as battle for judge president hots up
Isaac Madondo apologises for giving offence, but Judges Matter is not convinced about his ‘commitment to constitutional values’
21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Tania Broughton
KwaZulu-Natal acting judge president Isaac Madondo has rewritten a “homophobic” chapter in his book, so he can be more favourably considered for permanent appointment...
