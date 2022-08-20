×

Lifestyle

Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo bring peace, love and harmony to US

20 August 2022 - 14:58 By TimesLIVE
Ladysmith Black Mambazo with fans in the US.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo with fans in the US.
Image: Supplied

Five-time Grammy Award winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo dazzled a packed audience in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this week, their 11th stop on a 17-city coast-to-coast US tour.

The a cappella choral group, founded in 1964 by the late Joseph Shabalala, garnered international recognition after singing with Paul Simon on his 1986 album Graceland.

Shabalala’s son, lead member Sibongiseni Shabalala, said after their Philadelphia performance: “We are happy to be back on tour after two years. We’ve been at home (due to) Covid-19 but are happy now we’re able to spread the message of peace, love and harmony again.

“Thank you for your support at home in SA and for your support all over the world,” he added.

Sibongiseni and his brothers Thulani, Msizi, Alfred and Thamsanqa are part of the 10-member group.

South African Ayanda Sithole, who works at the First United Methodist Church of Media in the US, attended the concert and has been a fan of the group since her childhood.

“It was a triumph to see SA culture back in action here in the US. I have been listening to Ladysmith Black Mambazo for as long as I can remember and it’s a joy to hear their rich harmonies, vocals and dancing — my parents grew up in KZN and have known the group for decades, so it was an inspiring evening for all of us.”

The group's next performance is in Washington, followed by concerts in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire, before returning to SA at the end of this month.

The group resumes their world tour in the UK and Europe next month.

TimesLIVE

