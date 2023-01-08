Forensic probe set up to investigate claims
Did army boss receive a R900 000 birthday caravan at taxpayers' expense?
08 January 2023 - 00:00
Did a top-ranking army official receive a R900,000 caravan as a birthday present from South African taxpayers?..
Forensic probe set up to investigate claims
Did army boss receive a R900 000 birthday caravan at taxpayers' expense?
Did a top-ranking army official receive a R900,000 caravan as a birthday present from South African taxpayers?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos