News

Medical controversy

Doctor with controversial past to face hearing by HPCSA

Late actress Zoleka Helesi’s family hope to find closure at malpractice hearing

26 March 2023 - 00:00
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

When the Zabalaza Theatre Festival started this week, the late actress Zoleka Helesi’s face was on 200 T-shirts...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  2. R80m UKZN student accommodation scam exposed News
  3. The ‘real’ Thabo Bester fights to reclaim his identity from rapist News
  4. Prasa investigating suspicious R30m payments into two bogus accounts News
  5. LISTEN | Paul Mashatile, the ex and threats News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful