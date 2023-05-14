Gauteng’s ‘monumental lapse’ in rehiring sex pest teacher
Teacher who quit under a cloud was rehired two years later — then fired for harassing a 16-year-old pupil
14 May 2023 - 00:00
A teacher who was rehired by the Gauteng education department after abruptly resigning before he could face a disciplinary hearing for alleged sexual harassment was fired again — this time for “hugging” a 16-year-old girl at his new school. ..
Gauteng’s ‘monumental lapse’ in rehiring sex pest teacher
Teacher who quit under a cloud was rehired two years later — then fired for harassing a 16-year-old pupil
A teacher who was rehired by the Gauteng education department after abruptly resigning before he could face a disciplinary hearing for alleged sexual harassment was fired again — this time for “hugging” a 16-year-old girl at his new school. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos