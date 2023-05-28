Dominee 'abused teens — and wife helped'
Cleric and spouse charged over sexual assault of two teens
28 May 2023 - 00:00 By DEON WIGGETT
An ultra-conservative dominee allegedly groomed and sexually assaulted two 14-year-old boys many years apart, eventually forcing them to appear in child pornography. Meanwhile, his headmistress wife allegedly conspired to keep his secret, the Pretoria high court has heard...
