Metros gatvol of load-shedding
Tale of two cities seeking to ease Eskom's load
Cape Town and Joburg have plans to cut power use their own way, and boost self-sufficiency
28 May 2023 - 00:00 By Bobby Jordan and Phathu Luvhengo
Cape Town and Johannesburg are ramping up plans to “load-shed Eskom” in a scramble to limit the ruinous consequences of rotating blackouts imposed by the ailing power utility — but doing so won’t be as straightforward as flicking a switch...
