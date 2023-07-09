Magistrate rebukes lawyers over ChatGPT 'bogus cases'
Magistrate says courts expect lawyers “not to merely repeat in parrot-fashion, the unverified research of a chatbot”
09 July 2023 - 00:01
Lawyers acting for a woman who claimed she was defamed by a body corporate in Parkwood, Johannesburg, were left red-faced when it emerged they tried to use non-existent judgments generated by ChatGPT to bolster her case. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.