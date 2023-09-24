News

Big thirst in Gauteng suburbs

A water expert however believes that SA's water infrastructure has not kept pace with migration trends and normal population dynamics over the years.

24 September 2023 - 00:00 By Isaac Mahlangu and Penwell Dlamini

Affluent suburbs in Johannesburg and Pretoria, as well as those in central Johannesburg and Soweto, are victims of a water-consumption spike that has seen Gauteng with a supply deficit of almost 400 megalitres a day...

