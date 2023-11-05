Crime tips on the cheap called self-defeating
Crime Intelligence caps payments to informants at R3,000 in bid to curb abuse of secret funds
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Police top brass have capped payments for crime intelligence informants at R3,000 as part of a drive to limit the abuse of secret funds. And if operatives want to shell out more, they will have to apply for permission to do so...
