New texts revealed in bizarre tender-linked kidnap case
WhatsApp messages show desperate attempts to force R5m payment in alleged tender fraud conspiracy
10 March 2024 - 00:00
WhatsApp messages between former Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) CEO Phineas Legodi and Limpopo businessman Matome “Falaz” Sefalafala reveal how the two men allegedly plotted to intimidate and harass the board’s then acting CEO into paying a R5m invoice for a contract that had been ruled illegal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.