News

Fifty shades of blue for security industry

The proposal is aimed at ensuring the public do not confuse security officers with members of the police or the military

21 April 2024 - 00:00
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

South Africa's huge private security industry is alarmed by the potentially dire financial implications of having to replace all uniforms in any shade of blue or camouflage...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Free State traffic cop jailed for five years for corruption South Africa
  2. Large parts of Johannesburg hit by power outages South Africa
  3. Civic backlash expected over Gauteng's R14bn e-toll headache News

Most read

  1. ANC’s election plans laid bare in recording Politics
  2. New light on R5m claim against Mkhwebane News
  3. Afrikaners seek pact with government Politics
  4. Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal assistance lands SANDF official in hot water News
  5. Motorist killed on ‘road to hell’ as contractor pulls out of project owing to ... News

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...