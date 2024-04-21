Fifty shades of blue for security industry
The proposal is aimed at ensuring the public do not confuse security officers with members of the police or the military
21 April 2024 - 00:00
South Africa's huge private security industry is alarmed by the potentially dire financial implications of having to replace all uniforms in any shade of blue or camouflage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.